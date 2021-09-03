Dennis S. Hudson III Sells 3,206 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.