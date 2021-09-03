DerivaDAO (DDX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.06 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 3rd. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $262.90 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.07 or 0.00019983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 53.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00066428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00131773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.43 or 0.00155565 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.04 or 0.07818949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,278.32 or 0.99725843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.45 or 0.00818089 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

