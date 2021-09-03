Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys Shares of 4,144 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 25,155 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 245,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,355,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after buying an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

