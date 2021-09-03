Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys Shares of 4,574 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 174.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 11.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 31.6% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

IP traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,385. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

