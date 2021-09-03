Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $407,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $25.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,275.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,193.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,284.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 228.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.