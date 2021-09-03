Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Invests $458,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $86.22. The stock had a trading volume of 135,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,204. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $169.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

