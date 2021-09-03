Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,777,137 shares of company stock worth $1,256,195,992 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 91,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,000,831. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -778.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

