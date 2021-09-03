Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.71. 6,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,499. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $202.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.69.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

