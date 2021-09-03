Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Director Arsani William Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Director Arsani William acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DSGN opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

