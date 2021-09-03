Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPSGY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Deutsche Post stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

