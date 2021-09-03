Devery (EVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $286,172.38

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Devery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Devery has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. Devery has a market capitalization of $286,172.38 and $6,286.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00061296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00122055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.01 or 0.00788903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00046868 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.