Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,480,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 14,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,999,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Devon Energy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 111,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 89,683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,048,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

