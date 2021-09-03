DeXe (DEXE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23.49 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One DeXe coin can currently be bought for about $15.91 or 0.00031447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeXe has a market cap of $54.22 million and approximately $23.49 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe (DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,408,969 coins. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

Buying and Selling DeXe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

