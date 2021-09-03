Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is RBO & Co. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RBO & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises approximately 3.4% of RBO & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $19,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Diageo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,851,000 after acquiring an additional 106,960 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in Diageo by 71.2% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after acquiring an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diageo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,145. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The stock has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

