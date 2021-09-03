Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

DEO opened at $196.06 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $202.35. The company has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

