Diana Shipping Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 735 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,189% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.
DSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.
Shares of NYSE:DSX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $454.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.
Diana Shipping Company Profile
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
