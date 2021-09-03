Diana Shipping Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 735 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,189% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

DSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of NYSE:DSX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $454.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,172,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

