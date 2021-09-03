DIGG Price Hits $51,354.86 on Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $29.04 million and approximately $727,488.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for about $51,354.86 or 1.01537887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00132138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00154234 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.09 or 0.07788288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,728.66 or 1.00299791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.32 or 0.00823135 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 566 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars.

