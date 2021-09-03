DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Up 87% This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 87% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $234.91 million and $3.92 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.53 or 0.00486289 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002880 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $588.75 or 0.01161322 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

