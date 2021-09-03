DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Up 7.7%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.38 and last traded at $69.11. 27,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 909,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.15.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.91.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, major shareholder Ah Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 206,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $10,972,223.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $1,581,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 287,945 shares of company stock worth $15,450,517.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

