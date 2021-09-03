Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the July 29th total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 475.8 days.

DTNOF opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Dno Asa has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.

Get Dno Asa alerts:

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.