DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $389.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $386.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.06% from the company’s current price.

DOCU has been the topic of several other reports. upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.77.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $294.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.75, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $37,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.