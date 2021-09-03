DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DOCU stock traded up $15.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.39. The company had a trading volume of 426,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,912. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.28, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.82.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

