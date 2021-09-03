DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

DocuSign stock traded up $15.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.39. 426,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,912. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.40, a PEG ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 target price (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.82.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DocuSign stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.42% of DocuSign worth $1,862,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

