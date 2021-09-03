DODO (DODO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $224.96 Million

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One DODO coin can now be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00004041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. DODO has a total market cap of $224.96 million and approximately $141.66 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00061772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00123235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.68 or 0.00789849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00046953 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

