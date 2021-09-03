Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CMO Sells $417,655.70 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $417,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Pendleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Todd Pendleton sold 13,807 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $1,357,918.45.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56.

NYSE:DLB opened at $97.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.50.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

