Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.100 EPS.
Shares of D traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.38. 2,117,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.09.
About Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
