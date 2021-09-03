Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of D traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.38. 2,117,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.09.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

