Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.370-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.50 million-$64.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.42 million.Domo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.390-$-1.310 EPS.

DOMO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,206. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87. Domo has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.50.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock worth $1,039,850. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

