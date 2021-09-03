Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

NYSE DCI traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

