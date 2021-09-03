Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCI stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. 4,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $45.20 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

