DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in DraftKings by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,528,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,987,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Salter sold 656,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $39,896,528.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,818,723 shares of company stock worth $256,131,512. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.