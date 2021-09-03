Drive Shack’s (DS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DS opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $249.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.45. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.02.
Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10.
About Drive Shack
Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.
