Drive Shack’s (DS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DS opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $249.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.45. Drive Shack has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the second quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Drive Shack by 111.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the first quarter worth $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

