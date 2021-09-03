DSP Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,379 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,747% compared to the average volume of 92 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DSP Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after purchasing an additional 305,558 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,218,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. 28,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,789. The company has a market cap of $534.90 million, a P/E ratio of -99.32, a PEG ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.44. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DSPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DSP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

