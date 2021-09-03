DubaiCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00061147 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00027050 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008537 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.