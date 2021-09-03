Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%.

Duluth stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.31. 4,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,647. The company has a market cap of $454.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. Duluth has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duluth stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 126.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duluth were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

