Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $159.80

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $159.80 and last traded at $159.53, with a volume of 3187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

