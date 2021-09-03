DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Shares Down 0.6%

DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) was down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

DXI Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

DXI Capital Corp. engages in actively seeking an impactful tailwind business with a strong, well capitalized management team. The company was founded on March 29, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

