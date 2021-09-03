Dynamic (DYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.99 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 26.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Dynamic has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $618.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

