E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts recently issued reports on EONGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 204,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,720. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
