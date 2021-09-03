E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EONGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 204,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,720. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

