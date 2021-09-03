Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Up 1.1%

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 528.30 ($6.90) and last traded at GBX 528.30 ($6.90). 3,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 21,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 522.50 ($6.83).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 524.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 501.20. The company has a market capitalization of £142.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,375.00.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

