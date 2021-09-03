Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Gap Down to $52.68

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.68, but opened at $51.42. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $51.41, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGRX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $672.01 million, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 120,473 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

