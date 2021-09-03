Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 32,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 453,057 shares.The stock last traded at $19.53 and had previously closed at $19.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $769.49 million and a PE ratio of -15.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Eargo by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eargo by 466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

