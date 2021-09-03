EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of EastGroup Properties worth $10,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 604,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,457,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP opened at $183.80 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $184.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EGP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

