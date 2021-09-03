easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 958.47 ($12.52).

EZJ has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 787 ($10.28). 1,253,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,490. The company has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 846.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,620.22.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.