Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

