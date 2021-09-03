Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

ETJ stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

