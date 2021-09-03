Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1131 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

NYSE:EVG opened at $13.84 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $13.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

