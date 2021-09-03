Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1131 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
NYSE:EVG opened at $13.84 on Friday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $13.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
