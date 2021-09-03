Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Short Interest Up 19.2% in August

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EDSA opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.69. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 153.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,803 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edesa Biotech by 88.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 51,369 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

