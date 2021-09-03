Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Short Interest Down 15.8% in August

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 229,800 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EKSO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 9,320.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. 19 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,332. The company has a market cap of $59.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.10. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $14.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.96.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

