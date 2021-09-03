Electrum Dark One Day Trading Volume Tops $114.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $10,116.70 and approximately $114.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000425 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00146090 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

