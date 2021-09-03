Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,035 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises 0.7% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,764,000 after purchasing an additional 221,753 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,508,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,656,000 after acquiring an additional 147,122 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,231,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth $6,576,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.76. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,350. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60.

